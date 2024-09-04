Direito de resposta – Grupo Wai Hung Holdings Limited

Request for Correction and Apology Concerning Inaccuracies Related to Wai Hung Group Holdings Limited in light of right of response according to existing governing laws.

I am writing on behalf of Wai Hung Group Holdings Limited, specifically addressing concerns regarding the article published by your newspaper on 2 September 2024, which discusses the recent auditor change and subsequent events involving our company. We believe that this article contains several inaccuracies that could mislead readers and unfairly tarnish the reputations of Ms. Rita Santos and Mr. Wu Chou Kit, among others associated with our company.

The core inaccuracies we wish to address are as follows:

1.Misrepresentation of the Task Force’s Intentions and ActionsThe article states that the task force chaired by Ms. Rita Santos opposed the investigation recommended by Deloitte. This is a mischaracterization. The task force, after a thorough review, deemed a forensic investigation premature based on the information and context available at the time. This decision was made with professional prudence, not opposition to transparency or accountability.

2. Oversimplification of Complex IssuesThe article simplifies complex legal and financial issues into what could be perceived as intentional wrongdoing by individuals mentioned, without sufficient context or explanation of these complex processes. It is essential to understand that decisions were made in a nuanced business environment, which the article fails to convey adequately.

3. Allegations Without SubstantiationThe presentation of allegations as facts concerning the supposed violations of law related to foreign exchange controls is misleading. Such statements were part of ongoing discussions and investigations and were not established facts at the time of your report

Clarification on Payment Transactions – It is crucial to highlight, as detailed in our prior communications and reinforced by findings from the independent forensic investigation, that no actual financial disbursements to the subcontractors have occurred. The reported Deposits, initially categorized under ‘Accounts Receivable’, were internally reclassified as ‘Prepayments’ in the company’s accounting records without an associated cash outflow.

This reclassification involved purely internal accounting entries, as confirmed by the independent forensic examination. No funds were transferred out of the company’s bank accounts in relation to these Deposits, negating any actual payment transactions to the subcontractors. This accounting treatment has been thoroughly reviewed and substantiated by the Independent Forensic Accountant, ensuring full compliance with financial reporting standards and corporate governance practices.

In light of the above, we respectfully request that your esteemed publication take the following actions immediately:

-Issue a Formal Retraction: For the specific segments of the article that misrepresent the actions and intentions of Ms. Rita Santos and Mr. Wu Chou Kit.

-Publish an Apology: We believe it is in the interest of fairness that an apology be extended to Ms. Rita Santos, Mr. Wu Chou Kit, and Wai Hung Group Holdings Limited for the potential harm done to their professional reputations and business operations. We trust that your newspaper values accuracy and fairness and will therefore address our concerns promptly. We are prepared to provide further details or documentation should you require them to facilitate a swift resolution to this matter.

Thank you for your attention to this serious issue. We look forward to your prompt response and actions to rectify the inaccuracies reported and be published this whole letter. Yours sincerely,For and on behalfof Wai Hung Group Holdings Limited

Wong Sze Lok – Company Secretary

———

Comentário à Carta Publicada

O HM publica integralmente a carta que tem como remetente o Grupo Wai Hung por considerar que reforça vários dos aspectos relatados no artigo com o título “Suspeitas Públicas” que foi publicado a 2 de Setembro.

O artigo do HM limitou-se a relatar o papel desempenhado por Rita Santos e Wu Chou Kit, tendo por base a informação prestada pelo próprio grupo Wai Hung à Bolsa de Hong Kong, a deontologia e as boas práticas jornalísticas.

Numa “visão preliminar” o grupo de trabalho presidido por Rita Santos, que também era constituído pela Comissão de Auditoria, integrada por Wu Chou Kit, opôs-se à investigação independente das contas. A frase utilizada no artigo é uma passagem de um comunicado de 17 de Maio de 2022¡. Não há qualquer “descaracterização” das acções do grupo de trabalho nem das intenções, mais não seja porque estas intenções nunca são mencionadas no artigo. E se houvesse qualquer “descaracterização” das acções do grupo de trabalho, esta teria partido da comunicação do Grupo Wai Hung que nunca corrigiu o comunicado que enviou à Bolsa de Hong Kong e que o HM citou no artigo em questão.

O artigo não faz considerações sobre se a decisão foi a correcta ou errada, limita-se a apresentar o relato das cartas escritas pela Wai Hung. O que se sabe, devido à informação divulgada pelo Grupo Wai Hung, é que nessa altura a Deloitte considerou que a decisão de não realizar uma auditoria independente era motivo para deixar de auditar as contas do grupo. Também mais tarde o Grupo Wai Hung teve de fazer uma investigação independente, a pedido do supervisor da bolsa de valores de Hong Kong, para assegurar que as suas acções poderiam voltar a ser transaccionadas.

A carta acusa o jornal de ter feito uma simplificação excessiva que “pode transmitir a ideia que os indivíduos mencionados cometeram irregularidades de forma intencional”. Nunca é referido que Rita Santos ou Wu Chou Kit cometeram irregularidades nem que tiveram essa intenção. O HM apresenta factos numa sequência temporal. Não nos compete fazer considerações sobre a actuação das pessoas mencionadas.

Sobre as acusações de “alegações sem fundamento”, o HM nunca escreveu que a lei do Interior da China sobre controlo de câmbio foi violada. O que consta no artigo são os avisos deixados pela Deloitte para essa possibilidade, e que, mais uma, vez foram relatados pelo próprio Grupo Wai Hung em comunicado à Bolsa de Hong Kong.

Em relação aos pagamentos, em dois momentos do artigo consta que foram realizados, nas outras passagens são apresentados como parte da contabilidade. As duas menções não deveriam ter sido feitas, dado que a investigação das autoridades foca efectivamente os métodos de contabilidade da empresa.

O HM lamenta a posição estranha, e pouco lógica, em que se encontra na sequência de ser acusado de cometer várias imprecisões, quando se limitou a reproduzir fielmente os relatos feitos pelo próprio grupo.

Hoje Macau

¡- “The preliminary view of the Task Force, wich is agreed by the Company and the Audit Comitee, is that a forensic investigation is unnecessary and/or pre-mature since the Matter should be considered by looking at the contractual and pratical aspects in the practice of the constructor industry.”